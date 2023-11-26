Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. 124,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

