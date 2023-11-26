Fei USD Market Cap Tops $35.47 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $150,567.17 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,523.18 or 1.00062320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,829,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,829,212.62965583 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.01814416 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $178,221.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

