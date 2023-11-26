WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 5.2% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 182.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $30,840.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

