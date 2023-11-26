Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.54 billion and $4.10 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,569,466,364 coins and its circulating supply is 88,569,463,114 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,573,973,367.0756 with 88,573,957,651.51643 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10925395 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $9,036,618.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

