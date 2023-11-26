Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,152.77

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.66 billion and approximately $13,152.77 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,395,268,923 coins and its circulating supply is 35,298,256,999 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,380,415,864.982 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39139513 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $17,689.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

