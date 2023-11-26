Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $43.93 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $43.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 178.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,255 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.555286 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06333234 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $36,315,265.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.