SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.38 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SOMESING has a market cap of $63.05 million and $5.38 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,872,706,166 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

