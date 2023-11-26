Contrasting IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IF Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IF Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $36.14 million 1.32 $4.66 million $0.97 14.68 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 8.25% 4.46% 0.37% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. IF Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

(Get Free Report)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.