Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $531.74 million and approximately $75.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.57 or 0.05510287 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07836957 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $39,155,460.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

