NULS Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $21.56 million and $832,312.60 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,565,042 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

