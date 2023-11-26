AvocadoCoin Price Hits $889.99 on Top Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $889.99 or 0.02373073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

