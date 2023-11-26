Internet Computer Price Tops $4.67 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00012460 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $45.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056284 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026632 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004873 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 159.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,080,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,702,273 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.
