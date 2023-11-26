Internet Computer Price Tops $4.67 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00012460 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $45.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 159.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,080,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,702,273 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.