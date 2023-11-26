DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $4.27 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00140654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00038365 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 180.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

