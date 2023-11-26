Nano Market Capitalization Tops $98.88 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Nano has a total market cap of $98.88 million and $1.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,659.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00602270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00451559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00123821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

