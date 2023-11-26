Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $33,981.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,659.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00602270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00451559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00123821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,156,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

