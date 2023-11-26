aelf (ELF) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $313.88 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,215,556 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

