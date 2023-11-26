CEEK VR Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.88 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,667.27 or 1.00020892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003975 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04854212 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,096,927.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

