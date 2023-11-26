Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.06 million and $3.96 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,338,820 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

