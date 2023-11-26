Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.41 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $7.00 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $269.82 or 0.00716464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,225,553 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,225,553. The last known price of Bittensor is 268.66171316 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,022,102.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

