Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $76.99 million and $1.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,709.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.86 or 0.00601573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00123642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

