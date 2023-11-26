Rune (RUNE) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Rune has a total market cap of $103,826.59 and $217,999.55 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00014033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.48209695 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $233,505.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

