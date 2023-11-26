Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.54 or 0.05516924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,557,609,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,536,970,194 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.