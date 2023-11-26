Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101,491.32

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Energi has a market cap of $4.48 million and $101,491.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005001 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,413,685 coins and its circulating supply is 70,413,540 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

