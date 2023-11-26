QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $293,333.75 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12162869 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $223,864.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

