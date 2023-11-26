Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0776 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.01 billion and approximately $308.16 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00186162 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010580 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,993,146,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
