Swipe One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.88 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $201.68 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 585,519,574 coins and its circulating supply is 585,523,577 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

