Ardor (ARDR) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.64 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

