George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) & Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knightscope has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares George Risk Industries and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 31.19% 12.14% 10.98% Knightscope -224.68% N/A -117.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Knightscope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares George Risk Industries and Knightscope’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $19.98 million 3.08 $4.76 million $1.23 10.16 Knightscope $5.63 million 7.83 -$25.64 million N/A N/A

George Risk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for George Risk Industries and Knightscope, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

George Risk Industries beats Knightscope on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Risk Industries

(Get Free Report)

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

About Knightscope

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

