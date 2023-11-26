Reviewing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sun Communities and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 3 5 0 2.63 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $141.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 84.22%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 7.17% 2.81% 1.31% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sun Communities and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Killam Apartment REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.23 $253.00 million $1.83 68.17 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

