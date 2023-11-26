Reviewing United Maritime (USEA) & Its Rivals

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million $37.49 million 0.72 United Maritime Competitors $2.62 billion -$496.50 million 10.21

United Maritime’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% United Maritime Competitors 15.84% 5.14% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Maritime and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime Competitors 334 1247 1980 54 2.49

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 23.43%. Given United Maritime’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

United Maritime has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 21.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

