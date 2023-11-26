Konnect (KCT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $51,317.93 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.

KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Konnectglobal)[Medium](https://medium.com/@KONNECT%5FKCT)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219219/konnect%5Fwhite%5Fpaper%5Fv101.pdf)”

Konnect Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

