Zcash Price Reaches $29.54 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $482.35 million and approximately $58.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $29.54 or 0.00078735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

