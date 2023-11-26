ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.17 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $250.41 million and $16.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,915,839 coins and its circulating supply is 972,915,892 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

