IOTA Price Reaches $0.18 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $534.26 million and $7.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.