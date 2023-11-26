Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.11 or 0.00050939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $137.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,519.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00186551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00603506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00123675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,222,842 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

