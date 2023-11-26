7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $0.86 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.85661262 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

