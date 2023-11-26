KOK (KOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $369,311.42

KOK (KOK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $369,311.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.07 or 1.00023349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0082132 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $408,849.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

