Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $68.87 million and $35.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

