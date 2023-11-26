BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $35.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $231.72 or 0.00617612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $35.15 billion and approximately $596.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,411 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,501.7420756. The last known price of BNB is 233.76540904 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1787 active market(s) with $543,381,602.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
