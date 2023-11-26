1peco (1PECO) Trading 87.4% Lower Over Last Week

1peco (1PECO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 87.4% against the dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $5.05 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/one%5FecoGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/QC4Qr58V6B)[Medium](https://medium.com/@1eco)”

1peco Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.