Covenant Trading Down 10.8% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $7,594.57 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

