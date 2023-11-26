NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,457.50 or 0.99987925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

