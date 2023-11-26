Bitcoin Price Tops $37,395.80 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $731.23 billion and approximately $12.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $37,395.80 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00603833 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00123716 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020438 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,553,862 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.