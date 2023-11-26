Threshold Price Down 4.1% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $234.60 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,388,322,025.237368 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02377292 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,360,627.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

