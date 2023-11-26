Fruits Market Capitalization Tops $767,140.27 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $767,140.27 and approximately $153,921.15 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

