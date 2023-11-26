SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.63 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.63 million and $273,729.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars.

