SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.63 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.63 million and $273,729.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005608 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.
SOLVE Profile
SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.
Buying and Selling SOLVE
