SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100.35 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $309.87 million and approximately $100.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,373.38 or 1.00024284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004004 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32680899 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $65,508,626.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

