JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPM stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

