WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $46.87 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 180.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $46.87 million and $26,633.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00186556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

