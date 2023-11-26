STP (STPT) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

STP (STPT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. STP has a total market cap of $127.71 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.55 or 1.00000806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004010 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0676186 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $8,272,175.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.